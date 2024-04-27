Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 8:50PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County, the Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, and
Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.