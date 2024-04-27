Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 7:15AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 16
inches.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range Between
7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.