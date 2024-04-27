Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 7:15AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 18
inches.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch
Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

