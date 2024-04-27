Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 7:15AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 18

inches.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch

Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.