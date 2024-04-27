Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 2:47PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range and the Eastern Sawatch Mountains

Above 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.