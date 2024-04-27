Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 2:19AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Accumulations of 10 to 30 inches.
* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000
Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak
Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.