Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 2:19AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 24

inches. Heaviest snow will occur on the northeast slopes of

Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range. The heaviest snow will occur

this morning.

* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak

Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.