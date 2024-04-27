Winter Storm Warning issued April 27 at 11:48PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.
* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range/East Lake County Above 11000
Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Pikes
Peak Above 11000 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.