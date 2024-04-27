Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 7:26AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 726 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Pueblo to near Pueblo Airport to 10 miles
southeast of Avondale. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Airport, Boone, Avondale, Pueblo Depot, and Blende.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.