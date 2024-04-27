Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 5:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 528 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Stonington, or 18 miles southwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Stonington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.