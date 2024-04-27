Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 4:43AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 443 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles northeast of Pueblo Depot, or 22 miles northeast of Pueblo

Airport, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Truckton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.