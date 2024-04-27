Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 2:33PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Wiley, or 7 miles north of Lamar, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Neeoshe Reservoir, Queens Reservoir, and Neegronda Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.