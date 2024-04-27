Special Weather Statement issued April 27 at 10:39AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1039 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Branson, or 21 miles north of Des Moines, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las

Animas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.