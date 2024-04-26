Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 8:08PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
with locally heavier amounts.
* WHERE…La Garitas and Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000
Feet and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.