Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 4:06AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:06 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Eastern San Juan
Mountains Above 10000 Feet, and Northern Sangre de Cristo
Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

