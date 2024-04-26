Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 2:46PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…La Garitas and Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000
Feet and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.