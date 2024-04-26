Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 2:46PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall late tonight

through Saturday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.