Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 2:46PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 2:46 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall late tonight
through Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content