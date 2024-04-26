Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 10:12AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall late tonight
through Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.