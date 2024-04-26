Winter Storm Warning issued April 26 at 2:46PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 feet

above 8500 feet and 5 to 12 inches below 8500 feet.

* WHERE…Teller County, the Rampart Range and Pikes between 7500

and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall late tonight

through Saturday. Tree damage will be possible due to the heavy

wet nature of the snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.