Winter Storm Warning issued April 26 at 2:46PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30

inches.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall late tonight

through Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.