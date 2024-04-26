Winter Storm Warning issued April 26 at 10:12AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to

14 inches.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range Above

7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Several rounds of snow can be expected with

the heaviest falling late tonight through Saturday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.