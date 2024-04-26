Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued April 26 at 10:12AM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 10:12 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25
inches.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall late tonight
through Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content