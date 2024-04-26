Special Weather Statement issued April 26 at 7:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northwest of Eads, or 36 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells,
moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Kiowa
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.