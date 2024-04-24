Red Flag Warning issued April 24 at 8:04PM MDT until April 25 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224, 225, 232, 233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Rapid rates of fire growth and spread will be
possible. Please avoid fire starts.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.