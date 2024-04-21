Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:34PM MDT until April 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect for Monday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222, 224, 227, 228, 229 and

230.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Rapid rates of fire growth and spread will be

possible. Please avoid fire starts.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.