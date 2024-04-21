Dense Fog Advisory issued April 21 at 2:11AM MDT until April 21 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…El Paso, and Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500
Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing fog may produce slick
conditions in spots, mainly on bridges and elevated surfaces.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.