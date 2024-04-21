Dense Fog Advisory issued April 21 at 2:11AM MDT until April 21 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy freezing fog may produce slick conditions in spots, mainly on bridges and elevated surfaces. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHERE…El Paso, and Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

