Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 20 at 8:40AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 8:40 AM

Freezing drizzle and fog are present across portions of El Paso
County this morning, and are expected to persist until 11 AM.
Some light ice accumulation could be possible on elevated
surfaces. Areas of fog are present, with visibilities below down
to one quarter mile noted on some area webcams. Please use
caution on area roadways, as slick conditions and poor
visibilities could be present with freezing drizzle and poor
visibility this morning!

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content