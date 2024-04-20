Special Weather Statement issued April 20 at 8:40AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Freezing drizzle and fog are present across portions of El Paso
County this morning, and are expected to persist until 11 AM.
Some light ice accumulation could be possible on elevated
surfaces. Areas of fog are present, with visibilities below down
to one quarter mile noted on some area webcams. Please use
caution on area roadways, as slick conditions and poor
visibilities could be present with freezing drizzle and poor
visibility this morning!