Special Weather Statement issued April 20 at 8:40AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Freezing drizzle and fog are present across portions of El Paso County this morning, and are expected to persist until 11 AM. Some light ice accumulation could be possible on elevated surfaces. Areas of fog are present, with visibilities below down to one quarter mile noted on some area webcams. Please use caution on area roadways, as slick conditions and poor visibilities could be present with freezing drizzle and poor visibility this morning!

