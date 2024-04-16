Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 1:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 1:58 PM

Northerly winds gusting up to around 60 mph will continue to
create blowing dust across the eastern plains, especially along
and east of a Eads to Springfield line, this afternoon. Visibility
will likely fall to around one half mile at times. Those
traveling across far eastern Colorado should be prepared for
widely varying visibility, which will be significantly reduced at
times, before conditions improve late this afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content