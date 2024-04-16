Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 1:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Northerly winds gusting up to around 60 mph will continue to
create blowing dust across the eastern plains, especially along
and east of a Eads to Springfield line, this afternoon. Visibility
will likely fall to around one half mile at times. Those
traveling across far eastern Colorado should be prepared for
widely varying visibility, which will be significantly reduced at
times, before conditions improve late this afternoon.