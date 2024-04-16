Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 1:58PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Northerly winds gusting up to around 60 mph will continue to create blowing dust across the eastern plains, especially along and east of a Eads to Springfield line, this afternoon. Visibility will likely fall to around one half mile at times. Those traveling across far eastern Colorado should be prepared for widely varying visibility, which will be significantly reduced at times, before conditions improve late this afternoon.

