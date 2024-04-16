Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 8:45PM MDT until April 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Winds have diminished and RH values have recovered enough to
where critical fire weather conditions are not longer a threat at
this time.
Winds have diminished and RH values have recovered enough to
where critical fire weather conditions are not longer a threat at
this time.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.