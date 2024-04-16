Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 3:48AM MDT until April 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228, 229, 230, AND 233…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230 and 233.
* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.