Red Flag Warning issued April 16 at 3:48AM MDT until April 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227 and 232.
* Winds…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 14 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.