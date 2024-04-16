Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued April 16 at 10:35AM MDT until April 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,
with power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicle on west to east oriented roadways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

