Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 2:44PM MDT until April 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228,
229, AND 230…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo continues a Red Flag
Warning until 10 PM Monday and has issued a Red Flag Warning for
gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11
AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229 and 230.
* Winds…West 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.