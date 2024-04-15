Red Flag Warning issued April 15 at 2:44PM MDT until April 15 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227,

232, AND 233…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo continues a Red Flag

Warning until 10 PM Monday and has issued a Red Flag Warning for

gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11

AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 232 and 233.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 5 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.