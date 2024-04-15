High Wind Warning issued April 15 at 2:22PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.