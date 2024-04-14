Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 3:52AM MDT until April 15 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 227…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Red
Flag Warning has also been issued from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Monday.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect for Monday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 227.
* Winds…For Sunday, South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35
mph. For Monday, Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent for both Sunday and
Monday.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.