Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 3:52AM MDT until April 15 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 227…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Red

Flag Warning has also been issued from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Monday.

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect for Monday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 227.

* Winds…For Sunday, South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph. For Monday, Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent for both Sunday and

Monday.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.