Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 2:07PM MDT until April 15 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Monday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 225.
* Winds…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.