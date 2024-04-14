Red Flag Warning issued April 14 at 2:07PM MDT until April 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM MDT
MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226, 227, AND 228…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227 and 228.
* Winds…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.