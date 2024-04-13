Red Flag Warning issued April 13 at 8:05PM MDT until April 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.
* Winds…South wind 15 to 25 mph on Sunday and South 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Monday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.