Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 2:27PM MDT until April 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8

PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230, 233, AND 237…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230, 233 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Temperatures…Up to 85.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.