Red Flag Warning issued April 12 at 2:27PM MDT until April 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8
PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230, 233, AND 237…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230, 233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Temperatures…Up to 85.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.