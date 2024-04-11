Red Flag Warning issued April 11 at 2:20PM MDT until April 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230, 233, AND 237…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has also
been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230, 233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Temperatures…Up to 86.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.