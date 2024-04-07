Red Flag Warning issued April 7 at 3:55AM MDT until April 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,

232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237, which includes all of the

southeast Colorado Plains.

* Winds…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, with the

strongest winds expected through the late morning.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.