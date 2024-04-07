High Wind Warning issued April 7 at 3:49AM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph across the

lower elevations and gusts to near 75 mph for portions of the

Ramprt Range.

* WHERE…Interstate 25 corridor, including Monument, Colorado

Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad, Teller County and the

Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Wet Mountain Valley, and

Eastern Fremont County including Canon City.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.