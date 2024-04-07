High Wind Warning issued April 7 at 3:49AM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph across the
lower elevations and gusts to near 75 mph for portions of the
Ramprt Range.
* WHERE…Interstate 25 corridor, including Monument, Colorado
Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad, Teller County and the
Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Wet Mountain Valley, and
Eastern Fremont County including Canon City.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.