High Wind Warning issued April 7 at 3:49AM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Range, Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains,
Central and Eastern Chaffee County, and Western and Central
Fremont County
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.