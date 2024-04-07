High Wind Warning issued April 7 at 1:45AM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Sawatch Range, Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains,
Central and Eastern Chaffee County, and Western and Central
Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.