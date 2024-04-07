High Wind Warning issued April 7 at 1:45AM MDT until April 7 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Localized

gusts up to 80 mph possible.

* WHERE…Interstate 25 corridor, including Monument, Colorado

Springs, Pueblo, Walsenburg, and Trinidad, Teller County and the

Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, Wet Mountain Valley, and

Eastern Fremont County including Canon city.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.