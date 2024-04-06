Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 6 at 4:14AM MDT until April 6 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. Brief bursts of heavy snow and
strong wind will result in localized snow squalls.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low
as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

