Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 7:56PM MDT until April 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236,
AND 237…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.
* Winds…West northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.