Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 7:56PM MDT until April 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from
10 AM to 8 PM MDT Sunday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.
* Winds…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.