Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 3:55AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 235, 236 and 237.
* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.